Whittier Trust Co. Sells 153 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Maestria Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,069,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,697,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,404,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 305,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $143.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average of $152.02.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

