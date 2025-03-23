Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Makes New $45,000 Investment in Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFR. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Greenfire Resources by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,836,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 888,566 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,845,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Greenfire Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $3,234,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Greenfire Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Greenfire Resources in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFR stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. Greenfire Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.29.

Greenfire Resources ( NYSE:GFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter. Greenfire Resources had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.40%.

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

