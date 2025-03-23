Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Takes $87,000 Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

RVLV stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $39.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.

In related news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $325,962.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,620. This trade represents a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 44,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $1,390,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,890. The trade was a 38.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,373 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,499. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.53.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

