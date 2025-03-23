Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,409,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,944,000 after buying an additional 81,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 64.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,940,000 after buying an additional 2,174,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,917,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $354,506,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,554,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,051,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,911,000 after buying an additional 544,889 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

