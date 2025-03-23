Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 462,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after purchasing an additional 217,728 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 363,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $71.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.2935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

