Whittier Trust Co. Sells 5,436 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 22.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,211,000 after buying an additional 324,033 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 266.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 674,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,564,000 after acquiring an additional 490,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $63.39 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price objective (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

