Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 49.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 58,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHX opened at $29.29 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $43.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.63 million. Equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

