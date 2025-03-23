Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 33,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

PLAY opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $765.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLAY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

