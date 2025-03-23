J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $126.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.66. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $180.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.60.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

