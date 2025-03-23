The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $256.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.06.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

