The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 301.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,556 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,124,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,476,000 after acquiring an additional 48,463 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

NYSE:NTB opened at $38.23 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 26.51%. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

