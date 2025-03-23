Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,422 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 776,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after buying an additional 81,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,033,000 after buying an additional 63,672 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Realty Trust

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AKR opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 5.74%. Research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

