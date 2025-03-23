Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.19 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

