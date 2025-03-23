Pauline Blight-Johnston Sells 49,165 Shares of Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) Stock

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Free Report) insider Pauline Blight-Johnston sold 49,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.72 ($3.60), for a total transaction of A$281,223.80 ($176,870.31).

Pauline Blight-Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Pauline Blight-Johnston sold 50,553 shares of Helia Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.53 ($3.48), for a total transaction of A$279,507.54 ($175,790.90).

On Wednesday, March 5th, Pauline Blight-Johnston sold 74,092 shares of Helia Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.02 ($3.79), for a total transaction of A$446,182.02 ($280,617.63).

On Friday, March 7th, Pauline Blight-Johnston sold 45,006 shares of Helia Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.91 ($3.72), for a total transaction of A$266,075.47 ($167,343.06).

On Thursday, February 27th, Pauline Blight-Johnston sold 66,337 shares of Helia Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.79 ($3.64), for a total transaction of A$384,091.23 ($241,566.81).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Pauline Blight-Johnston bought 109,165 shares of Helia Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.54 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$495,609.10 ($311,703.84).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Pauline Blight-Johnston bought 311,593 shares of Helia Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.47 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,392,820.71 ($875,987.87).

Helia Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Helia Group Increases Dividend

About Helia Group

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Helia Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 11.75%. Helia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

Helia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the loan mortgage insurance business primarily in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans; and portfolio of seasoned home loans.

