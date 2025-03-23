Graham McGarry Purchases 7,695,448 Shares of Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN) Stock

Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN – Get Free Report) insider Graham McGarry purchased 7,695,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$192,386.20 ($120,997.61).
Beacon Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.63.
About Beacon Minerals
