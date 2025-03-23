3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) Insider Purchases A$144,775.64 in Stock

3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL – Get Free Report) insider Craig Coleman bought 212,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$144,775.64 ($91,053.86).

3P Learning Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.35.

About 3P Learning

3P Learning Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of educational software and e-books to schools and parents of school-aged students. It provides online education, and adaptive and collaborative learning, including mathematics and literacy products. The company offers Mathseeds, Mathletics, Reading Eggs, Brightpath Progress, and Writing Legends programs.

