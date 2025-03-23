DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV) Insider Timothy Goyder Buys 2,747,754 Shares

DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Goyder bought 2,747,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$214,324.81 ($134,795.48).

Timothy Goyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Timothy Goyder bought 7,000,000 shares of DevEx Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$553,000.00 ($347,798.74).

DevEx Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $34.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

About DevEx Resources

DevEx Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for uranium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth element, and platinum group elements. The company was formerly known as Uranium Equities Limited and changed its name to DevEx Resources Limited in November 2017.

