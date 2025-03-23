Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.23 and last traded at $75.53, with a volume of 220582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average is $91.15.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

