UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $199.86 and last traded at $202.16, with a volume of 35153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.62.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.45. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,711.85. This trade represents a 79.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Technologies



UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

