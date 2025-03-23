Reddit (RDDT) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) is one of 151 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Reddit to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Reddit and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|-37.25%
|-24.71%
|-22.52%
|Reddit Competitors
|-158.77%
|-1,791.07%
|-8.24%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Reddit and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|$1.30 billion
|-$484.28 million
|-14.94
|Reddit Competitors
|$5.51 billion
|$11.45 million
|-12.43
Insider & Institutional Ownership
46.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reddit and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|2
|9
|11
|1
|2.48
|Reddit Competitors
|883
|4666
|6234
|165
|2.48
Reddit currently has a consensus price target of $162.68, suggesting a potential upside of 40.90%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 22.89%. Given Reddit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reddit is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
Reddit rivals beat Reddit on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Reddit Company Profile
Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
