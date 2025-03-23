iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 3,674,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,641,000 after buying an additional 252,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $2,907,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,143,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,559,000 after buying an additional 199,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 60.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after buying an additional 119,050 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

HDB opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $62.48. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HDB. Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HDB

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.