iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,494 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,056,000 after purchasing an additional 304,416 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.70 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.70. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.