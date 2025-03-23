Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $17,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $590.98 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.71 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $706.60.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.58.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

