Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stake Increased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Xylem Stock Down 1.3 %

Xylem stock opened at $118.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $113.26 and a one year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

