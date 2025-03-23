Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,715.76. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FHI stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FHI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 target price on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHI

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.