Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $61,160,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $41,529,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 286,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ALNY. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $283.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.16 and a 200 day moving average of $259.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,989.42. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

