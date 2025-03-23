Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 442.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,366 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Buckle were worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKE. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 74,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 48,811 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Buckle by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 219,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Buckle by 4,016.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 75,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 73,468 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $39.04 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKE. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BKE

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $606,083.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,663,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,706,512.85. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,882. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.