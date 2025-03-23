Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,387 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.92.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $105.11 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.16 and a 12 month high of $109.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.07. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.43%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

