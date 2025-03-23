Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 52,174 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Copart were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,737.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Copart Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.30. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Copart news, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,200. This represents a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,480 shares of company stock worth $23,407,983 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- What is a support level?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.