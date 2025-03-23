Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 52,174 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Copart were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,737.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.30. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.01.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

In other Copart news, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,200. This represents a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,480 shares of company stock worth $23,407,983 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

