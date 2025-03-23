Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 340,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMTH. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $995,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 358,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $846,000.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SMTH opened at $25.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $26.71.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

