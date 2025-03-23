Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 744.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

MTUM stock opened at $204.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $229.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.94.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.