Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $10.60 Million Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,086 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NMI were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in NMI by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in NMI by 21.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,285.92. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. This represents a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

