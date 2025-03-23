Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,061,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 816.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 271,969 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,501,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 164,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,816,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $35.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $512.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.