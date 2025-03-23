Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,425,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 409,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

TCAF stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.93.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.