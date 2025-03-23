Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $553,572,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 765.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,556,000 after buying an additional 6,673,617 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3,150.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,760,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,142,000 after buying an additional 2,675,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 102.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,589,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,123,000 after acquiring an additional 261,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 328.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

