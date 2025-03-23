Insider Buying: 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Insider Buys 2,274,000 Shares of Stock

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 2,274,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$864,120.00 ($543,471.70).
Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 14th, Tony Pitt bought 385,000 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$146,300.00 ($92,012.58).
- On Tuesday, February 25th, Tony Pitt acquired 126,050 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$49,159.50 ($30,917.92).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a quick ratio of 62.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43.
360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.
