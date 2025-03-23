6,701 Shares in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBBB. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,871,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,850,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,401,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 8,685.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 441,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 436,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 3,713.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 417,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 406,423 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

JBBB opened at $48.51 on Friday. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $49.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

