11,674 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $293,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,629.59. This trade represents a 12.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,453 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,546.65. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,754,451. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

HALO stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

