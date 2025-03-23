Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.71.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.79.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.