Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $586,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,576 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 2.3 %

TMHC stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

