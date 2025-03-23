Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 820 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average is $111.19. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.09.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

