iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,897 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,653,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 231,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,415,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $60.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.