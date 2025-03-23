Cibc World Markets Corp Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,604.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $84.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

