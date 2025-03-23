Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:EBUF) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:EBUF – Free Report) by 135.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter worth about $6,050,000.

NYSEARCA EBUF opened at $26.43 on Friday. Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79.

The Innovator Quarterly Trust Units (EBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options. EBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

