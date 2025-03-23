Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,031 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDIV. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 35,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 458.7% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 32,983 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:WDIV opened at $65.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $56.90 and a 52 week high of $67.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $193.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.84.

About SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

