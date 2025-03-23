Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIQ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AIQ opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

