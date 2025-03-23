iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA OEF opened at $274.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.95 and a 52 week high of $300.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.16.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
