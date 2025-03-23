Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after buying an additional 987,233 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,791 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,818,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,457,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,259,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,484,000 after buying an additional 98,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $116.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average of $117.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $108.36 and a one year high of $131.59.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

