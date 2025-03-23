Sherrell Smith Sells 39,446 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) EVP Sherrell Smith sold 39,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,098,571.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,849.20. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sherrell Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Sherrell Smith sold 36,773 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $981,103.64.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. Analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

UTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 380.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

