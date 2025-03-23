Bryan T.R. Rowland Sells 43,228 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,555,343.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749.36. The trade was a 99.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $35.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 198.39, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.87. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $60.71.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
VERX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.
Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.
